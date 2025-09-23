TSX Retreats After Sailing Past 30k Mark For First Ever Time

(RTTNews) - Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index breached the 30k mark for the first ever time, and moved on to a new high Tuesday morning before paring gains and slipping into negative territory, due largely to profit taking.

After hitting a high of 30,066.60, the index dropped to 29,825.36. It was last seen at 29,850.39, down 108.59 points or 0.36% from previous close.

Energy stocks are up with strong gains. Technology stocks are down sharply, and industrials shares are among the other notable losers. Consumer discretionary stocks are also weak.

The Information Technology Capped Index is down more than 3%. Bitfarms is down nearly 16%. Constellation Software, Shopify, Lightspeed Commerce, BlackBerry and Sylogist are down 3.4 to 5%. CGI Group, Enghouse Systems, Docembo and Descartes Systems Group are also down sharply.

Industrials stock Atkinsrealis Group is down more than 6%. WSP Global, Finning International, Stantec, Toromont Industries, Bombardier Inc., Cargojet and Air Canada are also down sharply.

Energy stock Vermilion Energy is up nearly 6%. Arc Resources and Baytex Energy are gaining 3% and 2.7%, respectively. Tourmaline Oil Corp, Athabasca Oil Corp, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, Pasons Systems, Peyto Exploration and Ces Energy Solutions are also up with strong gains.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed new housing prices in Canada fell 0.3% month-over-month in August 2025, following a 0.1% drop in the prior month, marking the fifth consecutive monthly decline.

