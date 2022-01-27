TSX Retreats After Positive Spell, Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market failed to hold early gains and ended on a weak note on Thursday with investors choosing to lighten commitments despite encouraging U.S. GDP data.

Healthcare, technology and materials shares declined sharply, contributing to the market's fall from higher levels. Energy stocks moved higher despite weak crude oil prices. Telecom and consumer staples shares were among the other prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 51.78 points or 0.25% at 20,544.11, after having climbed to 20,852.64 earlier in the session.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), down more than 6%, was the most prominent loser in the Healthcare Index. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) shed 5.56% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) ended lower by 4.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) also declined sharply.

In the technology section, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) declined nearly 11%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) shed more than 6%, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) eased by about 5.5% and BlackBerry (BB.TO) ended 4.1% down.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) gained nearly 6.5%. The technology company reported earnings per share of $0.26 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Novagold (NGD.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and K92 Mining (KNT.TO) were among the major losers in the materials section.

Methanex Corp (MX.TO) surged up nearly 7% after the company reported adjusted net income of $201 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared with net income of $71 million a year-ago.

Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) gained 3.3%. The company reported adjusted net income of $486 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.80 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with adjusted net income of $500 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

In economic news, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed Canada's CFIB' Business Barometer long-term index declined by 8.3 points to 54.3 in January of 2021, the lowest level since October 2020.

