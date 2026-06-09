TSX Retreats After Early Upmove, Down Nearly 1%

(RTTNews) - After opening marginally up and moving further ahead, Canadian stocks slipped into negative territory on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in energy, materials and technology sectors.

The market opened on a positive note amid signs of de-escalation in Middle East tensions following Israel and Iran halting hostilities.

In addition to following the developments on the geopolitical front, investors are looking ahead to the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

The Canadian bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% for a fifth straight meeting. The central bank's views on the economy and future policy stance are eyed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite was down 342.71 points or 0.99% at 34,136.03 a little over half an hour past noon. The index climbed to 34,739.03 earlier in the session.

The Energy Capped Index is down 3.4%. Baytex Energy, Tamarack Valley Energy, Strathcona Resources, Vermilion Energy, Athabasca Oil Corp., Parex Resources, Birchcliff Energy, Kelt Exploration, International Petroleum Corporation, Cenovus Energy and Whitecap Resources lost 4%-6%.

The Materials Capped Index shed 2.7%. 5N Plus, down 10.7%, was the biggest loser in the sector. Silvercorp Metals, Abrasilver Resources, Vizsla Silver Corp., Lithium Americas, First Majestic Silver, Americas Gold Silver, Aya Gold & Silver, G Mining Ventures and Ssr Mining shed 5%-7%.

The Information Technology Capped Index shed 3.2%. BlackBerry and Dye & Durham tanked 9.8% and 9.7%, respectively. Celestica dropped 7.4%. Firan Technology Group, Coveo Solutions, Tecsys, Open Text Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Shopify, Docebo and Kinaxis also declined sharply.

Consumer staples Metro Inc. Weston George and Loblaw climbed 3.2%, 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. Empire Company, Alimentation Couche-Tard and Premium Brands Holdings also posted strong gains.

Real estate stocks FirstService Corporation, Choice Properties, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, CDN Apartment, Altus Group, Primaris REIT and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment gained 1.5%-3%.

Communications stocks BCE and Quebecor gained 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Telus Corporation moved up 0.7%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed the nation's trade surplus increased to C$2.7 billion in April, up from C$1.8 billion in the prior month.

Exports rose 1.6% month-on-month to C$75.2 billion, while imports edged up 0.3% to C$72.4 billion.

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