TSX Remains In Negative Territory, Looks Headed For Another Weak Close

(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early lows, the Canadian market continues to languish in negative territory on Thursday with stocks from technology, industrials and financials sectors reeling under sustained selling pressure.

Energy stocks are up in positive territory after oil prices climbed higher on data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended December 30th.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 19,386.71 in early trades, is down 121.12 points or about 0.6% at 19,467.71.

BlackBerry (BB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) are down 2 to 3% on huge volumes.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) is down more than 4%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Colliers International Group (CIGI.TO), Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) are down 2 to 3%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) is declining 1.7%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and TFI International (TFII.TO) are also notably lower.

Atco Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) shares are climbing more than 5%. Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) is surging 4.5%. Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) are gaining 2 to 4%.

