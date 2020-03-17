US Markets

TSX recovers slightly from four-year low

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up on Tuesday after hitting a four-year low in the previous session, tracking a broader recovery in equity markets following several sessions of losses due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 158.48 points, or 1.28%, at 12,518.88.

