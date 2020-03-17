TSX recovers slightly from four-year low

March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up on Tuesday after hitting a four-year low in the previous session, tracking a broader recovery in equity markets following several sessions of losses due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 158.48 points, or 1.28%, at 12,518.88.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.