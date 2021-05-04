Markets

TSX Recovers From Day's Lows, Ends Marginally Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which faltered after a slightly positive start Tuesday morning, stayed weak right through the session before finally closing with a marginal loss.

Healthcare and consumer discretionary shares declined sharply. Energy stocks were also mostly weak, while telecom, information technology, materials, financial and industrials shares ended mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 25.13 points or 0.13% at 19,188.03. well off the session's low of 19,052.41.

The Capped Healthcare Index slid 3.75%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) plunged 10.7%. Bausch reported a first-quarter loss of US$610 million compared with a loss of US$152 million a year earlier.

Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) declined 5.6%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) ended lower by 2.6% and 2.25%, respectively. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) gained 1.9% and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) gained 1.3%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Dollarama (DOL.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) and Brp Inc (DOO.TO) declined 1.4 to 2.5%.

Domtar Inc. (UFS.TO) shares soared nearly 18%, hitting a two-year high in the process, after the pulp and paper producer acknowledged it's in talks with B.C.'s Paper Excellence about a possible merger or sale of the company.

Data released by Statistics Canada a little while ago said Canada recorded a trade deficit of C$1.14 billion in March 2021, up from C$1.04 billion a month earlier.

Exports increased marginally to C$50.62 billion in March from a revised C$50.49 billion a month earlier, while imports were up at C$51.76 billion in the month, after coming in at C$49.07 billion in February.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed building permits in Canada shot up by 5.7% in March, after rising 3.1% in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular