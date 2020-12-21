TSX Recovers After Sharp Plunge, Ends Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - After plunging sharply in early trades on Monday, the Canadian stock market recovered gradually but still ended the day's session in negative territory.

Fears about the economic impact of rapidly spreading coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns in several countries across the world sent stock prices tumbling. Falling crude oil prices also weighed down the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged nearly 230 points to 17,500.89 in early trades, ended the day with a loss of 33.74 points or 0.19% at 17,500.89, slightly off the session's low.

Energy, healthcare and real estate stocks were the major losers. Information technology stocks posted gains. A few stocks from materials section too moved higher, while financial, consumer discretionary and industrial shares ended mixed.

The Capped Energy Index drifted down 2.67%. Enerplus tumbled 7.2%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) lost 6 to 7%.

Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) shed nearly 5% and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) ended lower by about 4.1%. Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) also declined sharply.

Among healthcare shares, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) slid 6.75%, Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) also ended with sharp losses.

In the technology space, Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) spurted 6.3%, Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) surged up 5.2%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Docebo (DCBO.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) gained 2.3 to 3.3%.

Materials stocks Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and New Gold (NGD.TO) gained 2.7 to 6.3%.

In the financial section, Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) closed weak. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) ended modestly higher.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed prices of new homes in Canada rose by 0.6% from the previous month in November, following a 0.8% increase in October. Year-on-year, new house prices advanced 4.6% in November, the largest increase since April 2008.

In virus news, a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom and disrupted international freight.

More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a full lockdown came into force in London and the southeast of England.

The new variant of the virus, which is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original strain of the disease, has reportedly been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday that Canada would restrict travel from the U.K. to Canada for 72 hours.

Air Canada has temporarily suspended flights between Canada and the U.K. in keeping with a government directive issued Sunday.

