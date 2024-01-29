TSX Recovers After Early Setback, Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday, lifted by gains in technology and real estate stocks.

Healthcare, consumer discretionary and utilities shares were among the other gainers on a day when the mood was a bit cautious with investors awaiting a slew of crucial economic data from Canada and the U.S., and the monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 74.78 points or 0.35% at 21,200.06, a new 52-week closing high. The index, which briefly fell into negative territory at the start, recovered and kept edging higher as the session progressed.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed 1.55%. Coveo Solutions, up 7.5%, was the biggest gainer in the index. Dye & Durham (DND.TO) surged nearly 7%. Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) gained 1.7 to 2.6%.

Amond real estate stocks, First Capital REIT (FCR.UN.TO) gained nearly 3.5%. FirstService Corp (FSV.TO), Riocan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO), Dream Industrial (DIR.UN.TO) and Altus Group (AIF.TO) climbed 1.6 to 1.76%.

Consumer discretionary stock Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) advanced 2.1%. Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) gained 1.1 to 1.8%.

Healthcare stocks Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC.TO) gained 1.93% and 1.63%, respectively.

Energy stocks drifted lower on weak crude oil prices. MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) and Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO) lost 4.7% and 4.28%, respectively. International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO) ended 2.9% down, and Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO) ended lower by 2.65%.

