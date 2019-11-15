Markets

TSX Records New Closing High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market hit a new all-time high on Friday as the mood remained bullish amid renewed optimism about U.S.-China trade deal and higher crude oil prices.

Investors were also digesting quarterly earnings reports and a slew of economic data from the U.S. and Europe.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 56.29 points, or 0.33%, at 17,028.47 a new closing high. The index touched a fresh record high of 17,035.96.

Energy shares Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) gained about 4.2%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Cenvous Energy (CVE.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) also ended notably higher.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) plunged 18% after the company reported net cannabis revenue of $70.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $94.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) shed more than 7%, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) declined 5.6% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), while Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) shed 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) gained 1.5 to 4.6%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained nearly 1%. The company announced it is selling Saskatchewan midstream assets for $500 million as part of a divestiture strategy adopted following a management shakeup last year.

Detour Gold Corporation (DGC.TO) soared 11% after the company reported adjusted net earnings of $35.3 million ($0.20 per basic share) for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.5 million ($0.01 per basic share) in the year-ago quarter.

In economic news, data released by Statistics Canada said foreign investors acquired $4.8 billion of Canadian securities in September, while Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by $2.4 billion.

A report from the Canadian Real Estate Association declared home selling activity was up 12.9% year-over-year. The number of newly listed properties declined by 1.8% month-on-month. The MLS Home Price Index advanced by 0.6% month-on-month and 1.8% year-on-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular