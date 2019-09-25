US Markets

TSX pressured by energy, tech declines; healthcare offers support

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index looked set to drop for the third straight session on Wednesday, hurt by declines in energy and technology shares but losses were limited by a rise in the healthcare sector.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 15.12 points, or 0.09%, at 16,783.21.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.6%, the most among the major sectors, after oil prices fell on worries that fuel demand could fall after U.S. President Donald Trump doused recent optimism over Beijing-Washington trade talks at a time of rising U.S. crude oil stockpiles.

* U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 prices lost 2.6% each. O/R

* Also hurting the main index was a 5% drop in shares of BlackBerry BB.TO after multiple analysts cut price targets on the company after it missed quarterly revenue estimates and lowered the top end of its full-year forecast on Tuesday.

* The technology sector .SPTTTK tumbled 1%.

* Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC were on the opposing end, up 0.8%, with cannabis producers leading the charge.

* Cronos Group CRON.TO and Canopy Growth WEED.TO were among the top gainers in the index, each rising 2%.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 120 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 15.88 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of Wesdome Gold <WDO.TO>, which jumped 5.6% followed by Cronos, which rose 2.4%.

* First Quantum Minerals <FM.TO> fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of BlackBerry.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Co <BTE.TO>, Crescent Point <CPG.TO> and BlackBerry.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 27.23 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

