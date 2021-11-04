TSX Posts New All-time Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market posted fresh record intraday and closing highs on Thursday despite turning in a somewhat sluggish performance with investors largely making stock specific moves, tracking quarterly earnings updates.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to a new high of 21,381.25 and ended the session with a gain of 77.03 points or 0.36% at 21,342.13.

Consumer discretionary and consumer staples shares hogged the limelight. Several stocks from energy, industrial, telecom and real estate sectors also posted notable gains. Information technology stocks drifted lower.

Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) soared nearly 12%. The company said its net earnings were $44.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $66.0 million last year primarily due to non-cash fair value changes in biological assets and derivative contracts.

Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO) zoomed almost 12% after the company reported adjusted net income of $36 million or $0.22 per share for the third quarter, compared to adjusted net income of $38 million or $0.24 per share a year ago.

Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) climbed nearly 15% on strong earnings update. The company reported adjusted net income of US$132.6 million or US$1.26 per diluted share for the third quarter, compared to adjusted net income of US$95.1 million or US$0.91 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO) shares gained 6.75% on upbeat results. Gildan reported adjusted net earnings of $188.3 million for the third quarter, compared with adjusted net earnings of $56.4 million a year ago.

Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada's trade surplus rose to C$ 1.86 billion in September from a downwardly revised C$ 1.51 billion in the previous month.

Total exports were down by 2.3% at C$ 53 billion, while imports dropped by 3% to C$ 51.1 billion.

