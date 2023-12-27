News & Insights

Markets

TSX Posts Fresh 52-week Closing High

December 27, 2023 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rising past the 11,000 mark to fresh 52-week intraday and closing highs.

Healthcare, technology, consumer staples and energy shares were among the prominent gainers. Real estate, communications, materials and financials shares moved up as well.

The mood was quite positive amid expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March 2024. Several other central banks are also widely expected to ease their policy tightening to spur growth

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,091.05, ended with a gain of 134.72 points or 0.65% at 21,015.91.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) soared nearly 22%. AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO) gained 8.2%. TFI International (TFII.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) ended higher by 2 to 4%.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) gained 1 to 1.5%.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC.TO) and Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) ended down 1 to 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.