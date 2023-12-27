TSX Posts Fresh 52-week Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rising past the 11,000 mark to fresh 52-week intraday and closing highs.

Healthcare, technology, consumer staples and energy shares were among the prominent gainers. Real estate, communications, materials and financials shares moved up as well.

The mood was quite positive amid expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March 2024. Several other central banks are also widely expected to ease their policy tightening to spur growth

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,091.05, ended with a gain of 134.72 points or 0.65% at 21,015.91.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) soared nearly 22%. AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO) gained 8.2%. TFI International (TFII.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) ended higher by 2 to 4%.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) gained 1 to 1.5%.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC.TO) and Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) ended down 1 to 1.5%.

