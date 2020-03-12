US Markets

TSX plunges to 4-year low as U.S. curbs travel from Europe

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index plummeted on Thursday, prompting a pause in trading as the United States' curbs on travel from Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak hit risk sentiment.

March 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index plummeted on Thursday, prompting a pause in trading as the United States' curbs on travel from Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak hit risk sentiment.

* Trading on the TSX was halted shortly after the open in the wake of humongous losses, resuming at 9:51 a.m. ET. The index sank further after trading resumed.

* At 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 1,572.02 points, or 11.02%, at 12,698.07.

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered travel from Europe to the United States restricted for 30 days, blindsiding investors and prompting a widespread rush out of riskier assets.

* Canada's energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 12.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 8.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 9.1%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 9.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 10.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 14.1%.

* No issues rose on the TSX, while 230 issues fell, with 50.33 million shares traded.

* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE_u.TO fell 28.5%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Hudbay Minerals HBM.TO, down 28.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy HSE.TO, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, and Bombardier B BBDb.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 154 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 14 new 52-week highs and 669 new lows, with total 92.30 million shares traded.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

