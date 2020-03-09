TSX Plunges Over 10%, Records Biggest Single-day Loss Since 2008

(RTTNews) - A massive sell-off in the energy section following a slump in crude oil prices sent the Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index crashing to its lowest level in about 14 months on Monday.

The index also recorded its biggest single-session loss since 2008, as stocks across the board felt the heat and tanked to multi-month lows.

The TSX ended down 1,660.78 points, or 10.27%, at 14,514.24, slightly off the session's low of 14,498.32.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in almost 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output.

Saudi Arabia's move comes after OPEC and its allies failed to reach an agreement on additional production cuts last week. OPEC and allies had met in Vienna to consider a proposal to deepen production cuts, aiming to support oil prices.

Meanwhile, in virus-related news, several countries are reportedly adding travel restrictions, and in Italy more than 16 million people are literally locked in as 366 people are dead from the coronavirus. Middle East countries are implementing restrictions such as shutting down of schools and shopping malls.

The Capped Energy Index tanked as much as 27.2% as crude oil prices fell to a four-year low and recorded their biggest single-session drip about 30 years.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO) plummeted 55.6% and Cenvous Energy (CVE.TO) nosedived 51.7%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) lost 41 to 44%, while Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) tanked 30 to 41%.

Among bank stocks, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) declined 16.2%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) lost 11 to 14%, while Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) ended lower by about 8.4%.

In the healthcare space, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended more than 17% down. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) lost 11 to 12.3%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Extendicare (EXE.TO) ended lower by 7 to 9%.

Among the losers in the industrial section, Finning International (FTT.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Mullen Group (MTL.TO), Chorus Aviation (CHR.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) declined 10 to 17%.

Information technology shares Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) and Blackberry (BB.TO) ended lower by 13%, 11.1% and 11%, respectively. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Exfo Inc. (EXF.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) lost 5 to 10%.

Materials shares Methanex Corp (MX.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Norbord (OSB.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) declined 16 to 23%.

U.S. stocks plunged to record their worst session since 2008 amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as falling oil prices. The Dow ended down 7.8%, the S&P 500 tanked 7.6% and the Nasdaq declined 7.3%.

Markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region also ended with sharp losses.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil prices tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15, or about 24.6%, from previous close.

Gold futures for April rose to $1,704.30 before parting most of its gains and eventually settling at $1,675.70 an ounce, up $3.30, or about 0.2%, from previous close.

Silver futures for May ended down $0.209 at $17.054 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.5105 per pound, down $0.0500 from previous close.

