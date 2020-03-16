TSX Plunges 13% As Stocks Crash On Coronavirus Fears

(RTTNews) - It's a bloodbath on Bay Street Monday morning, with stocks crashing down to dismal levels in early trades amid mounting worries about the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

Despite the Federal Reserve's move to reduce interest rates by 100 basis points to near zero level and to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500 billion and agency mortgage-backed securities by not less than $200 billion, the mood in global markets is extremely bearish with investors fearing an imminent recession.

The sharp plunge in crude oil prices is adding to the woes in the Canadian market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tanked by about 1,830 points to 11,883.66, is currently down 1406.56 points, or 10.25%, at 12,309.77.

On Friday, stocks rallied sharply on bargain hunting, rebounding from a terrible setback it suffered a session earlier. A sharp 50-basis points interest rate cut announced by Bank of Canada supported the market. The benchmark Index ended with a whopping gain of 1,207.88 points, or 9.66%, at 13,716.33.

The Capped Energy Index is down as much as 15.5%. The Healthcare index is down 14.85%, Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate, Materials and Financial indices are down 13 to 14% and the Information Technology Index is down nearly 13%, while the Industrial index has shed about 12%.

On Wall Street, the Dow is tumbline nearly 10%, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down 9.6% and 9.4%, respectively.

The major European markets are set to end with big losses. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is lower by nearly 7%, France's CAC 40 is losing about 9% and Germany's DAX is down 8%.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are down $2.34, or 7.3%, at $29.77 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by about $48.00, or 3.1%, at $1,469.00 an ounce and Silver futures are crashing by about $2.00 or 14%, to $12.501 an ounce, while Copper futures are down $0.100, or 4.3%, at $2.364 per pound.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it is ready to mobilize its $1 trillion lending capacity to help countries lessen the blow from the coronavirus.

IMF managing director Kritalina Georgieva said in a blogpost that the IMF was able to rapidly disburse up to $50 billion in loans to emerging and developing economies. Low income countries can access $10 billion in zero-interest-rate loans. The IMF has 40 lending programs on-going and can use these arrangements to provide rapid loans. So far, 20 countries have expressed an interest. "Our answers to this crisis will not come from one method, one region, or one country in isolation," Georgieva said.

