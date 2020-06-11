TSX Plummets Over 4% On Virus Fears, Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares tanked on Thursday amid renewed worries about growth and on fears about a second wave of coronavirus pandemic after reports showed a surge in new cases of infections amid the gradual reopening of businesses across the globe.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's weak outlook for the economy this year and the indication that interest rates will stay near zero through 2022, raised fears of a deep recession. Crude oil's sharp plunge triggered a massive sell-off in the energy space and contributed significantly to market's crash.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 650.41 points or 4.14% at 15,050.92, around 35 points off the day's low of 15,015.51.

The Capped Energy Index plummeted 9.8%, as several key stocks from the section recorded sharp losses. The Financial Index tumbled 4.4% and the Materials Index plunged 3.87%.

The Capped Industrials Index shed nearly 4% and the Information Technology declined 2.66%. The Healthcare, Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples indices tumbled 8.61%, 3.78% and 1.43%, respectively.

Selling was so widespread that the market breadth was very weak. As many as 1723 stocks closed in the red, while just 209 stocks made it to positive territory. 133 stocks ended flat.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) closed more than 17% down. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) lost 10 to 15%.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), Toronto-Dominon Bank (TD.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) ended lower by 4 to 8.5%.

U.S. stocks ended with heavy losses amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, as recent data has led to worries about economic reopening leading to a spike in infections.

Among the major averages, the Dow plunged 6.9%, the Nasdaq plummeted 5.3% and the S&P 500 tumbled 5.9%.

The major European markets ended sharply lower. Among the major indices in Europe, the FTSE 100 plunged 4%, the German DAX and the French CAC 40 tumbled 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively.

Asian markets too ended mostly lower on Thursday.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.26 or about 8.2% at $36.34 a barrel, suffering their biggest single-session loss in more than six weeks.

