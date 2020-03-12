TSX plummets as U.S. curbs on Europe travel hits sentiment

March 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index plunged 7.62% at the open on Thursday as the United States' curbs on travel from Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak hit risk sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 1,087.27 points, or 7.62%, at 13,182.82.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

