TSX Pares Some Gains After Posting New Record High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian benchmark index S&P/TSX Composite climbed to a new record high on Wednesday, supported by gains in technology, healthcare and mining stocks.

The mood in the market remains positive despite another contraction in Canadian manufacturing activity, and a partial US government shutdown that is threatening to delay the crucial jobs data this week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which posted a new all-time high of 30,182.57 earlier in the session, was up 72.36 points or 0.24% at 30,095.17 a little while ago.

Novagold Resources is soaring nearly 11%. Ballard Power Systems, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Gran Tierra Energy, Silvercorp Metals, BRP, Centerra Gold and Capital Power are gaining 4 to 8%.

Aeocon, Bausch Health Companies, Brookfield Renewable, ATS Automation, Enerflex, Constellation Software, H&R Real Estate, Vermilion Energy, Quebecor, Barrick Gold and Ero Copper are up 2.5 to 3.6%.

Data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.7 in September 2025 from 48.3 in August, and continued to reflect a contraction in the Canadian factory activity.

It was the eighth consecutive month of decline in manufacturing, pressured by the series of tariffs slapped by the US on Canadian goods and domestic retaliatory levies.

