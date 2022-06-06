TSX Pares Early Gains, Ends Just Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally up on Monday after very nearly drifting down into negative territory in the final hour.

Although gains in global markets helped keep sentiment positive, investors stayed cautious due to worries about growth and imminent interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 28.36 points or 0.14% at 20,819.09, after scaling a low of 20,796.07 and a high of 20,931.94 intraday.

Technology, consumer discretionary and energy stocks were among the prominent gainers. Healthcare and real estate shares drifted lower.

Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY.TO) climbed 8.3%. Tamarak Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Stelco (STLC.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Advantage Oil & Gas (AVE.TO) gained 4 to 6%.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) ended more than 6% down. BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and IamGold (IMG.TO) shed 5 to 6%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), SSR Mining Corp (SSRM.TO) and Stantec (STC.TO) lost 2.8 to 4%.

