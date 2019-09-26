TSX opens steady as lower oil prices, trade woes weigh

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Thursday, pressured by a drop in oil prices that hit energy stocks and fading optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE edged up 0.1 point at 16,784.39.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

