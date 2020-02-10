TSX opens steady amid coronavirus fears

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened steady on Monday as gains in the consumer sector countered losses in energy shares, while investors kept a wary eye on the fast spreading coronavirus outbreak. * At 09:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.32 points, or 0.11%, at 17,674.81. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

