TSX opens slightly lower with focus on interest rate decisions

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index opened marginally lower on Wednesday, ahead of monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 18.2 points, or 0.11%, at 16,399.94.

* The Canadian Central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady, despite signs that investors seeking higher-yielding currencies are shifting more money into Canadian dollars. The decision is due at 1400 GMT.

* The Fed is widely expected to cut U.S. interest rates for the third time this year. The policy statement is due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

