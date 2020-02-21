TSX opens slightly lower as oil stocks weigh

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally lower on Friday as a slump in oil prices on renewed uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic was countered by gains in gold stocks.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.01 points, or 0.07%, at 17,931.05.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.