TSX opens slightly lower as energy shares lead declines

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dipped at the open on Wednesday, hurt by a drop in energy shares as oil prices extended their decline after Saudi Arabia said it would quickly restore full production following last weekend's attacks on its facilities.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.98 points, or 0.14%, at 16,810.77.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.3%, with U.S. crude CLc1 prices down 1.6% and Brent crude LCOc1 off 0.9%. O/R

