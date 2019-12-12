TSX opens slightly higher, lifted by energy, materials stocks

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose marginally at the open on Thursday, as higher oil prices drove gains in the energy sector, and steadying gold prices lifted miners.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 14.12 points, or 0.08%, at 16,953.73.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.3% and the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.9%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.