TSX opens modestly higher as miners rise

Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday, as the materials sector climbed on the back of higher gold prices, although a drop in energy stocks limited the gains.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 10.5 points, or 0.06%, at 17,363.4.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.4%, while the energy sector .SPTTEN fell 0.7%.

