TSX opens lower on weakness in energy stocks

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, pressured by losses in energy stocks as fears that the spread of a new coronavirus may hit fuel demand sent oil prices lower.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE slipped 0.2% to 17,564 points.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

