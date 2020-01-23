US Markets

TSX opens lower on weakness in energy stocks

Medha Singh Reuters
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, pressured by losses in energy stocks as fears that the spread of a new coronavirus may hit fuel demand sent oil prices lower.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE slipped 0.2% to 17,564 points.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

