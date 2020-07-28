TSX opens lower on weaker oil prices

July 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by weaker oil prices as surging coronavirus cases globally raised demand concerns.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 24.39 points, or 0.15%, at 16,136.94.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

