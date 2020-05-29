TSX opens lower on weak oil, U.S.-China tensions

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by falling oil prices, while investors awaited Washington's response to China tightening its grip over Hong Kong.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 45.94 points, or 0.3%, at 15,216.79.

