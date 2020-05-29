TSX opens lower on weak oil, U.S.-China tensions

May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by falling oil prices, while investors awaited Washington's response to China tightening its grip over Hong Kong.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 45.94 points, or 0.3%, at 15,216.79.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

