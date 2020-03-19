TSX opens lower on virus-driven recession fears

March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the opening bell on Thursday, as fears of a coronavirus-driven recession eclipsed a boost from a bounce in oil prices.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 135.07 points, or 1.15%, at 11,586.35.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

