TSX opens lower on U.S.-China trade worries

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Thursday as conflicting cues on U.S.-China trade discussions kept the broader sentiment subdued, but a rise in oil prices supported energy shares.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 11.97 points, or 0.07%, at 16,993.85.

