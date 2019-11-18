US Markets

TSX opens lower on U.S.-China trade deal uncertainty

Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday after a report said the mood in China over a trade deal with the United States is pessimistic due to President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs.

* At 09:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 28.27 points, or 0.17%, at 17,000.2.

