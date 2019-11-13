TSX opens lower on U.S.-China trade deal uncertainty

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index snapped an eight-day winning streak on Wednesday as a much awaited speech by U.S. President Donald Trump offered no new details on negotiations with China, raising uncertainty about a deal between Washington and Beijing.

* At 09:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.68 points, or 0.14%, at 16,885.7.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; Reuters Messaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.