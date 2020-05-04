TSX opens lower on U.S.-China tensions

May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by escalating tensions between the United States and China regarding the origin of the novel coronavirus.

* At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 87.87 points, or 0.6%, at 14,532.47.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

