TSX opens lower on record contraction of GDP in March

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell at open on Wednesday after data showed the domestic economy shrank a record 9% in March from February, while investors eyed an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

Statistics Canada, in a flash estimate, said the coronavirus outbreak forced a shutdown of economic activity resulting in a monthly decline in gross domestic product (GDP) which would be the most since the series started in 1961.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 304.6 points, or 2.14%, at 13,953.83.

