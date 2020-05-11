TSX opens lower on fears of new infection wave

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street, as investors were wary about a second wave of coronavirus infections after several countries revived economic activities.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 78.25 points, or 0.52%, at 14,888.31.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

