TSX opens lower on fears of new infection wave

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street, as investors were wary about a second wave of coronavirus infections after several countries revived economic activities.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 78.25 points, or 0.52%, at 14,888.31.

