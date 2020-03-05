US Markets

TSX opens lower on coronavirus fears

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Thursday, as worries of coronavirus rose following an increase in the death toll in the United States due to the epidemic.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 275.77 points, or 1.64%, at 16,503.76.

