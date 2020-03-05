TSX opens lower on coronavirus fears

March 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Thursday, as worries of coronavirus rose following an increase in the death toll in the United States due to the epidemic.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 275.77 points, or 1.64%, at 16,503.76.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

