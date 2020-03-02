TSX opens lower on coronavirus fallout fears

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the opening bell on Monday, as investors shied away from riskier assets on mounting concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, despite expectations of a global monetary stimulus.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 28.92 points, or 0.18%, at 16,234.13.

