US Markets

TSX opens lower on coronavirus fallout fears

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell at the opening bell on Monday, as investors shied away from riskier assets on mounting concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, despite expectations of a global monetary stimulus.

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the opening bell on Monday, as investors shied away from riskier assets on mounting concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, despite expectations of a global monetary stimulus.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 28.92 points, or 0.18%, at 16,234.13.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular