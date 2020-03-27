TSX opens lower for first time in 4 days as coronavirus crisis deepens

March 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower for the first time in four sessions on Friday, as concerns over the rapidly spreading coronavirus outweighed optimism around a stimulus package.

Also hurting the main index was a 5% decline in oil prices that weighed on energy stocks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 512.55 points, or 3.83%, at 12,858.62.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

