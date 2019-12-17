US Markets

TSX opens lower, Canfor Corp leads declines

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday and was set to break its three-day winning streak, with shares of lumber products company Canfor Corp leading declines.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday and was set to break its three-day winning streak, with shares of lumber products company Canfor Corp leading declines.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.65 points, or 0.08%, at 17,042.71.

* Canfor Corp CFP.TO tumbled 21% after it rejected Great Pacific Capital Corp's proposal to take it private.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular