TSX opens lower as virus fears cloud recovery hopes

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as concerns around the economic impact of rising coronavirus infections drowned optimism over new domestic stimulus measures.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 60.56 points, or 0.38%, at 15,851.7.

