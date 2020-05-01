TSX opens lower as U.S. warns of tariff on China over pandemic

May 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis weighed on sentiment.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 237.37 points, or 1.61%, at 14,543.37.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

