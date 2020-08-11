US Markets

TSX opens lower as precious metal miners weigh

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Material stocks pressured Canada's main stock index at the open on Tuesday, as gold prices tumbled more than 4%.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 15.99 points, or 0.1%, at 16,589.51.

