TSX opens lower as precious metal miners weigh

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Material stocks pressured Canada's main stock index at the open on Tuesday, as gold prices tumbled more than 4%.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 15.99 points, or 0.1%, at 16,589.51.

