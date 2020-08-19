TSX opens lower as oil prices weaken

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell after crude prices dropped amid concerns of falling demand.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 26.39 points, or 0.16%, at 16,599.67.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

