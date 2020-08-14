TSX opens lower as oil prices weaken

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, hurt by energy stocks that fell after crude prices dropped on doubts around recovery due to the coronavirus crisis.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 68.39 points, or 0.41%, at 16,461.67.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

