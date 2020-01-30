TSX opens lower as oil prices tumble on coronavirus fears

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell broadly at the open on Thursday, with losses led by energy companies, as crude prices were hit by fears of an economic fallout from a fast spreading viral outbreak in China. * At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.87 points, or 0.46%, at 17,431.88. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

