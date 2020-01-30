US Markets

TSX opens lower as oil prices tumble on coronavirus fears

Canada's main stock index fell broadly at the open on Thursday, with losses led by energy companies, as crude prices were hit by fears of an economic fallout from a fast spreading viral outbreak in China.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell broadly at the open on Thursday, with losses led by energy companies, as crude prices were hit by fears of an economic fallout from a fast spreading viral outbreak in China. * At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.87 points, or 0.46%, at 17,431.88. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

