US Markets

TSX opens lower as oil prices slide

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by declining crude prices on concerns over the impact on oil demand from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by declining crude prices on concerns over the impact on oil demand from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 32.41 points, or 0.18%, at 17,815.95.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular