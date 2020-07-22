TSX opens lower as oil prices fall

July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday after oil prices fell due to a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude inventory build, with escalating tensions between the United States and China further denting sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.53 points, or 0.08%, at 16,149.43.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

