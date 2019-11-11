US Markets

TSX opens lower as oil prices fall

Contributor
Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell for the first time in seven sessions on Monday, as oil prices dipped after U.S. President Donald Trump played down reports of an imminent lifting of tariffs on Chinese goods.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for the first time in seven sessions on Monday, as oil prices dipped after U.S. President Donald Trump played down reports of an imminent lifting of tariffs on Chinese goods.

* At 09:35 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 50.02 points, or 0.3%, at 16,827.4.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; Reuters Messaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular