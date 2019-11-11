TSX opens lower as oil prices fall

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for the first time in seven sessions on Monday, as oil prices dipped after U.S. President Donald Trump played down reports of an imminent lifting of tariffs on Chinese goods.

* At 09:35 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 50.02 points, or 0.3%, at 16,827.4.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

