TSX opens lower as more nations lock down to curb virus

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell at open on Monday as fears mounted after the fast-spreading coronavirus forced countries to lock down and heightened fears of a global recession.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 105.92 points, or 0.89%, at 11,745.89.

