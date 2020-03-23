TSX opens lower as more nations lock down to curb virus
March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Monday as fears mounted after the fast-spreading coronavirus forced countries to lock down and heightened fears of a global recession.
* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 105.92 points, or 0.89%, at 11,745.89.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources