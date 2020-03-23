TSX opens lower as more nations lock down to curb virus

March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Monday as fears mounted after the fast-spreading coronavirus forced countries to lock down and heightened fears of a global recession.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 105.92 points, or 0.89%, at 11,745.89.

